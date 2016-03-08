From England: World Cup star refuses Arsenal in favour of Juventus move
16 July at 17:50According to the latest reports from the website of British newspaper the Daily Mail, Aleksandr Golovin, CSKA Moscow and Russia starlet, has in fact refused a potential move to Arsenal in favour of waiting on a move to Juventus.
Juventus had reportedly made a move for Golovin during the World Cup but decided to wait until after the tournament to proceed with negotiations. However, with the deal that proceeded to take place to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin from Real Madrid, the move for Golovin was put on hold.
Now, with Golovin rejecting a reported move to Arsenal, Juventus can look to sell players as they attempt to recoup the necessary funds to pursue a deal for Golovin.
Ronaldo set the Old Lady back around €105 million in funds, yet the reported sales of Rugani, Higuain and Alex Sandro could free up the money required for Juve to sign the Russian wonderkid.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments