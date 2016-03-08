From Fiorentina to Milan: when De Rossi will make a decision

The likes of Fiorentina, Milan and Sampdoria are interested in the veteran's services, and De Rossi will have to decide between the three when evaluating the offers. In the coming days, also because his contract with Roma expires on Sunday, a decision will arrive.

De Rossi had decided to remain in Serie A next season, ready to evaluate offers from other clubs after leaving Roma. Tomorrow, he will sit down with his agent to make the first evaluations.