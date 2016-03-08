From Fiorentina to Milan: when De Rossi will make a decision

26 June at 21:00
De Rossi had decided to remain in Serie A next season, ready to evaluate offers from other clubs after leaving Roma. Tomorrow, he will sit down with his agent to make the first evaluations.
 
The likes of Fiorentina, Milan and Sampdoria are interested in the veteran's services, and De Rossi will have to decide between the three when evaluating the offers. In the coming days, also because his contract with Roma expires on Sunday, a decision will arrive.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Milan
Roma
Sampdoria
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.