From France: AC Milan not giving up on Monaco star
29 September at 16:15Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly refusing to give up on signing Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans.
The rossoneri were in the market this past summer for a midfielder who could play alongside Lucas Biglia in deeper midfield and did manage to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan from Chelsea, but the Frenchman's move hasn't worked out yet.
Reports in France state that Milan are still after Tielemans, a player they have been linked with a lot of times in the past.
The Belgian joined Monaco from Anderlecht last summer for a fee of 25 million euros and has done well for the club since then, appearing in 37 times in all competitions for the French side.
Milan have not left the chase for the midfielder and they could make an offer for him either in January or next summer, as they look to add depth to their midfield.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
