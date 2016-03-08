AC Milan's plan for Andre Silva: from Monaco to Thauvin swap
18 April at 10:30After a great start to the season with Sevilla, in which two goals at Real Madrid on 26 September stood out, AC Milan loanee Andre Silva has entered a period of poor form, only scoring one goal in 2019.
Furthermore, the striker has struggled with physical problems, not only keeping him from scoring, but also keeping him from even playing. As a result of this, the Spanish side are no longer so sure of activating his €39m clause.
This is a position that has been acknowledged by the Rossoneri, who are now preparing to welcome the former Porto man back. However, the goal isn't to keep him, but rather to find him a new club along with agent Jorge Mendes; this time selling him outright. The likes of Wolverhampton, Valencia and Monaco are interested, all of which are in the 'Mendes galaxy'.
However, as pointed out by the French press, the Portuguese striker could also be used as a technical counterpart. AC Milan are very interested in Marseille's Florian Thauvin, whose price tag is similar to that of Andre Silva. A swap could, therefore, help the Rossoneri in terms of Financial Fair Play, as they would only have to add a small amount of money in the deal.
Go to comments