Bakayoko joined Chelsea last summer in a £35m move from Monaco, after a fantastic season with the French side. However, his debut season with Chelsea wasn't spectacular and rumours have, therefore, linked him with a summer move.

As reported by RMC Sport Fr, Bakayoko's entourage has assured that the midfielder wants to remain at Chelsea, as he's willing to try again under the helm of Maurizio Sarri, who replaced Antonio Conte at the start of the summer.

Serie A sides Milan and Inter have both shown their interest in the midfielder, but it seems that it will be hard for the Milanese clubs to conclude a transfer. La Liga side Sevilla are also interested in the player's services.