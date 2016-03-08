From France: Arsenal closing in on signing of Inter’s target
20 January at 17:25English Premier League outfit Arsenal are closing in on the signing of French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s full-back Layvin Kurzawa, as per France Football cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the near future.
As per the latest report, Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Kurzawa as a free-agent in the summer transfer window who has also been linked with Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan in the recent past.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments