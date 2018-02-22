From France: Arsenal star linked with shock move to PSG

According to the latest reports from French sports newspaper L'Équipe, Jack Wilshere’s entourage have offered the Arsenal midfielder’s services to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.



The English internationalist, whose contract is due to expire on June 30th, has been offered a new three-year deal by the Gunners. However, it remains to be seen whether he will seek a new challenge abroad or elsewhere within the Premier League.



Indeed, much could depend on whether he is convinced by the appointment of Mikel Arteta as the club’s new manager following the departure of Arsène Wenger.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)