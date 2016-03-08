From France: Barcelona accelerate negotiations for Griezmann - the details
10 May at 15:00Antoine Griezmann is Barcelona's great summer goal. A year after choosing to stay at Atletico Madrid, the Frenchman is once again on the radar of the Catalan side, who are working to land the player this time.
According to reports from Le Parisien, after the heavy defeat at Anfield against Liverpool, Barcelona took the decision to accelerate the negotiations for Griezmann to change things up. The striker is ready to say yes to the move, and Atletico Madrid would reportedly receive €120m as Barcelona would trigger the buy-out clause.
Abidal has an important role in the negotiations, as he has been meeting with the player's agent for months by now. Griezmann considers his adventure at Atletico Madrid closed, and the farewell of his good friend Godin (soon-to-be Inter defender) has helped him in his decision-making. The next destination, therefore, seems to be Barcelona.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments