From France: Barcelona activate release clause to sign Man Utd target
11 July at 17:05Spanish giants FC Barcelona have reportedly activated the release clause of Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet.
Lenglet has become one of the La Liga best defenders over the past one season and his performances for Sevilla have helped him attract the attention of a host of big clubs across Europe. He made 35 appearances in the La Liga last season, scoring thrice and assisting once.
Foot Mercato report that Barcelona have activated Lenglet's release clause, which lies in the region of 35 million euros.
It is said that Lenglet trained at the headquarters of French club AS Nancy Lorraine yesterday when Barcelona activated his release clause and the Catalan club have already submitted the fee to the La Liga offices.
Lenglet will sign a five-year deal at the Nou Camp and was linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid too.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
