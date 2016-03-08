From France: Bordeaux enter race to sign Inter’s target Giroud in January
21 December at 11:35French Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux have entered the race to sign English Premier League giants Chelsea’s out-of-favour striker Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window, as per Goal.com.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the London-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of new manager Frank Lampard in the summer.
There have been reports of interest in Giroud from the Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan who have been exploring number of options to bolster their attacking unit for the rest of the campaign.
As per the latest report, Bordeaux have also entered the race to sign the 33-year-old in the mid-season transfer window and are looking for a loan deal.
However, it is believed that Chelsea are not interested in any loan deal considering the fact that Giroud is in the final year of his contract whereas the player himself is eager for a move to Inter.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments