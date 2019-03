As L'Equipe writes, Gigi Buffon's could be forced to leave PSG at the end of the season, although an agreement for one more year was more or less promised already.

The 41-year-old goalkeeper still wants to play and has no intention of leaving PSG, however, the management is making its evaluations. In fact, after the error against Man Utd, the French side are taking some time to reflect over the future.