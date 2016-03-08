From France: De Ligt to Juventus announcement is imminent

29 June at 17:15
Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly set to announce the capture of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax, reports in France say.

De Ligt has become one of Europe's most wanted defenders and his performances for his club and country have seen many clubs be interested in the 19-year-old.

RMC Sport now say that De Ligt has now rejected offers from Barcelona and PSG in favor of Juventus, who are set to announce a deal very soon. A total agreement has been reached for the player, with him set to earn a wage of 12 million euros a season with Juve set to have a release clause of 150 million euros.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.