From France: De Ligt to Juventus announcement is imminent

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly set to announce the capture of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax, reports in France say.



De Ligt has become one of Europe's most wanted defenders and his performances for his club and country have seen many clubs be interested in the 19-year-old.



RMC Sport now say that De Ligt has now rejected offers from Barcelona and PSG in favor of Juventus, who are set to announce a deal very soon. A total agreement has been reached for the player, with him set to earn a wage of 12 million euros a season with Juve set to have a release clause of 150 million euros.

