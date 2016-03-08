According to the latest reports out of France, Roma are back in the race for Lyon's Memphis Depay, who is eager to start a new adventure.

Having joined Lyon from Man Utd during the winter transfer market in 2017, it seems the Dutchman is ready to move on after almost two years with the French side.

In fact, during a post-match interview, Depay expressed his desire to play in a bigger club.

"I'm happy at Lyon, but of course I hope to play in a bigger club in the future, we'll see when it happens. Now I'm focused on this season. Every player wants to play in the most important teams and leagues, so if an important bid comes from a great club, I will talk to him about Lyon," Depay concluded.