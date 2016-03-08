From France: Giroud closer to Inter
13 December at 22:20Inter is looking for a deputy Lukaku , an irreplaceable striker on Antonio Conte's team for the January market. And the name in the Nerazzurri orbit is that of Olivier Giroud.
The world cup winner has found himself outside the plans of Chelsea, already trained by the Nerazzurri coach in his London experience, the Frenchman, since August 31 onwards has only entered the Premier League twice: overtaken by Abraham and Batshuayi in the hierarchies.
As L'Equipe writes , the player and Inter are closer. According to the French newspaper, the Nerazzurri club is the only one that has the strength to satisfy the player's economic demands and also the technical ones.
Giroud could play next to either Romelu or Lautaro Martinez, but will most likely be the most prolific option off the bench for Conte.
French national coach Deschamps, also urged him to find more playing time to boost his chances to make Euro 2020. This just might be the first step of Inter's January market.
