From France: Giroud will join Inter this month
05 January at 17:45It's no secret that Inter are looking for a striker with similar characteristics of Lukaku, which is one of Antonio Conte's main request for this transfer window. In France, meanwhile, they are sure that Olivier Giroud will leave Chelsea for Inter.
According to Telefoot (via Calciomercato.com), the French striker will wear the Inter shirt. He has turned down the offers of West Ham and Bordeaux, as he only wants to join Conte at Inter. In Italy, though, there have been no confirmations on the matter, so we will have to wait and see.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments