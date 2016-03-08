From France: Icardi 'threw some chairs' and isolated himself after Dortmund snub
23 February at 16:00The situation at PSG has been quite tense in the past couple of weeks and it is evident that coach Thomas Tuchel does not have the situation completely under control. The German coach has had troubles with his players on numerous occasions, including the biggest stars like Mbappe and Neymar. Now, according to reports from SoccerLink in France (via as.com), Mauro Icardi is another player who can be added to the list.
According to the above-mentioned source, when the Argentinian learned about the fact that he was not going to be included in the starting line-up against Borussia Dortmund, he was so upset that he threw several chairs on the floor. Once the anger passed, the attacker was frustrated, kept silence and barely opened his mouth until the team's return to Paris.
Tuchel started the trio Neymar, Di Maria and Mbappe at the expense of Icardi in Germany, while the striker, who is on loan from Inter Milan, did not spend a single minute on the field. This evening PSG will face Bordeaux at home and we will have to see what happens with Icardi.
