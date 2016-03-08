In fact, in Serie A, Inter, Milan and Napoli are the three most interesting clubs, as stated in the French newspaper. However, it would be tough for any of them to land the player, who is valued at €40m by his current club.

The Partenopei are thinking about Thauvin for the post-Callejon era, the Nerazzurri for the post-Perisic era and the Rossoneri for the post-Suso era. This season, the winger has scored 15 goals while assisting an additional 9, featuring in 31 games across all competitions.

Therefore, one could argue that his price tag is justified, taking into account that he's only 26-years-old and still has room for improvement.