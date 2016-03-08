From France: Inter alerted as Bayern and Liverpool hold talks for Nicolas Pepe

08 June at 17:10
Serie A giants Inter have been alerted in their chase for Nicolas Pepe as Bayern Munich and Liverpool have opened talks to sign the Lille star.

Pepe has become one of Europe's most wanted stars and his impressive performances for Lille have helped the club reach the UEFA Champions League. The 24-year-old scored 22 goals in 38 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille, assisting 11 times too.

RMC Sport state that Bayern and Liverpool have opened initial talks for Pepe, who is currently taking time to decide about what the future might lie for him this summer.

 
It states that another 'important club' is set to position itself and join the race in a concrete form very soon. Inter have already had a bid rejected for Pepe and Man Utd remain interested.

