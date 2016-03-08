From France: Inter and Roma to trouble AC Milan for Thauvin
22 April at 15:35Serie A giants Inter are Roma are reportedly interested in foiling AC Milan's plans of signing Marseille winger Florian Thauvin.
The Frenchman has impressed for Marseille over the last two seasons and is enjoying a rebirth after a failed spell at Newcastle United. He has appeared 30 times in Ligue 1, scoring 13 times and assisting 7 times.
French outlet Canal Plus confirms Milan's interest in Thauvin but also says that Inter and Roma have also taken information about the 26-year-old's availability in the summer.
Interest from Milan has already been registered in the eyes of Thauvin's agent who feels playing in the Champions League will be a priority for the winger next season.
In that sense, Inter are said to be in an advantage since they seem to be heading into another season of Champions League football and their sale of Ivan Perisic could help them gain funds for possibly going for Thauvin, who is valued at more than 50 million euros by Marseille.
