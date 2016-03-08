From France: Inter could launch attempt for PSG man in January

As reported by L'Equipe, the Nerazzurri could launch an attempt for Layvin Kurzawa in January. The left-back's contract with PSG expires in the summer, which means that a small economic compensation could be enough to get him.

As the January window is just around the corner, the Inter directors are at work to identify possible signings, looking to reinforce their squad ahead of the second half of the season. In fact, as their manager Conte has stated, they desperately need it.