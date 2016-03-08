From France: Inter make offer for Nicolas Pepe
15 April at 22:55Reports in France state that Serie A giants Inter Milan have already made an offer to sign Lille star Nicolas Pepe.
The young winger was on song for Lille during their 5-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain yesterday and his performances have attracted the attention of many top clubs across Europe.
France Football though, state that Inter have already made an offer of about 60 million euros for the 23-year-old.
It states that Inter have been in constant contact with Lille for the winger and have also scouted him multiple times over the last few weeks. Piero Ausilio is very keen on the player and the offer is a result of that.
Lille's president has already confirmed that the player will leave in the summer and that has put many clubs on alert, with Bayern Munich leading the race for him.
In the Serie A, Pepe would like to move to either of the Milan, Juventus or Napoli. The race is on.
