From France: Inter Milan want former Manchester United star from PSG
13 July at 23:30According to reports from French portal Paris United, Thomas Tuchel is looking to sell one of his star players, Argentine winger Angel Di Maria.
Di Maria, 30, signed for PSG from Manchester United back in 2015, for a figure in the region of €50 million. Di Maria has 97 caps for Argentina and scored a fantastic goal against France in their World Cup Round of 16 game, despite the side crashing out in an eventual 4-3 loss.
Now, it is said that Tuchel prefers Goncalo Guedes to Di Maria, wanting to offload the Argentine whilst he can still fetch a reasonable fee for him.
Both Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested according to Paris United, and are set to do battle for Angel Di Maria.
Di Maria would be a huge coup for Inter, whilst being valued at €40 million may price them out of a deal. It would mark their intentions as they return to the Champions League and attempt to challenge Juventus and Napoli for the Serie A title.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments