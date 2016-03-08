Malcuit played 23 games for Lille last season, claiming six assists in the process. Inter and Napoli have previously been linked with the 26-year-old, although it looks like they will face tough competition from the Premier League.

On the other hand, Inter seem to be on the verge of securing Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko, which would most likely rule out a move for Malcuit.

Kevin Malcuit: Only Dani Alves and Djibril Sidibe (both 7) provided more assists of defenders than Malcuit (6) in Ligue 1 last season



Kevin Malcuit: Only Dani Alves and Djibril Sidibe (both 7) provided more assists of defenders than Malcuit (6) in Ligue 1 last season — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) 26 juli 2018