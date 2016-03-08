From France: Inter, Napoli face competition from Fulham, West Ham for Lille defender
26 July at 21:15According to reports from France Football, West Ham and Fulham have joined the race to sign Lille fullback, Kevin Malcuit.
Inter and Napoli have previously been linked with the 26-year-old, although it looks like they will face tough competition from the Premier League.
Malcuit played 23 games for Lille last season, claiming six assists in the process.
On the other hand, Inter seem to be on the verge of securing Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko, which would most likely rule out a move for Malcuit.
READ MORE: The latest Italian football news
Kevin Malcuit: Only Dani Alves and Djibril Sidibe (both 7) provided more assists of defenders than Malcuit (6) in Ligue 1 last season— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) 26 juli 2018
For more player stats -- https://t.co/5T0fRaWk6k pic.twitter.com/LOgvIebOMW
Go to comments