From France: Juve meet Man U and Barca target as Chelsea 'close in' on Russia star
02 July at 15:25Reports from France state that Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly made contact with Paris Saint-Germain for Adrien Rabiot.
The 23-year-old midfielder joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2010 and has risen through the ranks at the club since then. He made 33 appearances in the Ligue 1 last season for the Parisiens, scoring once and assisting five times.
Paris United state that Juventus see Rabiot as an alternative to Adrien Rabiot and have already made contact for the French star.
It is said that PSG will need 45 million euros to part ways for Rabiot, who is of the same age as Milinkovic-Savic and is of the same age as the Lazio superstar.
With Paul Pogba's return almost impossible and Aleksandr Golovin now close to Chelsea, Rabiot could be a very viable option for Juventus.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
