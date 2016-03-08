From France: Juve ready to hand over flop to secure Eriksen signing

He was one of the most desired midfielders of the summer transfer market, also given that he was available on a free transfer. However, Adrien Rabiot has not left his mark at Juventus so far, despite the huge salary he earns at the Allianz Stadium. This is why the Frenchman could be already heading to the exit door at the club.



As reported by Le10Sport in France, the Bianconeri could use Rabiot in their pursuit of Tottenham's Christian Eriksen, who will be a free agent next summer. However, Juve would like the player already in January and for this reason, they could offer the Frenchman in a potential deal to bring the Danish international to Turin.