From France: Juventus and Barcelona to fight for exciting young defender
02 December at 19:00Juventus and Barcelona are fighting for 16-year-old French defender Lenny Lacroix, according to a report from RMC Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how both clubs are incredibly convinced by the performances of the teenager, who is currently with French side Metz. Both clubs are willing to make an investment for the future and therefore are looking to compete for his signature in the upcoming January transfer window. The player has also impressed with the France U-17 squad.
Apollo Heyes
