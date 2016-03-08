From France: Juventus and Tottenham dealt blow as Man United hold talks for PSG midfielder
02 June at 17:15Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly held contract talks with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
The Frenchman has been a centre of controversy at PSG over the last few months and was dropped by the club after he refused to sign a new deal at the club. His contract expires in the summer and many clubs have been linked with a move for him.
French outlet TF1 reports that Man Utd have held contract talks for Rabiot and so have their Merseyside rivals Everton.
The report states that these talks are ongoing, as Rabiot had offers from both Barcelona and Tottenham in January but his wage demands were too much for either clubs to afford.
The midfielder has not received any offers that match his valuation, but United have offered him a wage of 10 million euros a season with a signing bonus of 5 million euros. Rabiot is yet to respond to that offer.
Go to comments