The Turin side are having to deal with an ageing Higuain, who most likely will leave this summer. Therefore, they will need a replacement, which they have identified in Man Utd's Anthony Martial, although he is considered an alternative to the main target Mauro Icardi.

The winger would be able to assure both pace and strength for Allegri up front, giving Juventus the quality they need. According to the French portal Euro United, the negotiations between the entourage of Martial and Juventus are already at an advanced stage.

Manchester United are willing to sell the player to a team that is not a direct competitor in the Premier League: as long as the fee is close to the €86m price tag.

