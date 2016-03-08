From France: Juventus once again considering Zidane for coaching position
20 April at 19:00Despite the suspension of football in almost all countries around the world, the transfer market of players and coaches is still in full swing, with numerous rumours circulating in the media. French publication Le10Sport (via mundodeportivo.com), has come up with yet another interesting speculation, this time involving Juventus and their coaching position for next season.
According to the French source, Juventus will try to sign Zinadine Zidane for their bench for next season to replace Maurizio Sarri. They add that the Bianconeri want to take advantage of the fact that the relationship between Florentino Perez and the coach is not good.
These rumours are not new. Juventus have shown interest in Zidane also in the past after he left Real Madrid, but nothing materialized. Moreover, speculations about Zidane's departure from the Bernabeu have already appeared on several occasions throughout the campaign, with Mauricio Pochettino, former Tottenham coach, cited as a potential replacement by the media.
Go to comments