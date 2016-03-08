Alexandre Lacazette has doubts about his future at Arsenal,

The French striker joined the Gunners last season, and despite showing promise the situation has been made complicated by the arrivals of Unai Emery and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Unwilling to play two strikers, the Spaniard has put Lacazette’s role into question, despite his scoring 14 Premier League goals last season.

The Gunners signed Lacazette for €53 million in the summer of 2017, but the situation could change as the Frenchman wants to start regularly, not be another bit-part player.

A number of European clubs have already been asking after the talented French striker, who missed out on Les Bleus’ World Cup squad for the 2018 World Cup-winning campaign.

Lacazette hasn’t started a single game in Arsenal’s three Premier League games, as new Coach Emery has used a 4-2-3-1 system, with recent signing Aubameyang claiming the starting job in all three games.