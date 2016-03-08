From France: Lacazette considering Arsenal departure
29 August at 11:25Alexandre Lacazette has doubts about his future at Arsenal, according to a report from Le10Sport.
The French striker joined the Gunners last season, and despite showing promise the situation has been made complicated by the arrivals of Unai Emery and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Unwilling to play two strikers, the Spaniard has put Lacazette’s role into question, despite his scoring 14 Premier League goals last season.
The Gunners signed Lacazette for €53 million in the summer of 2017, but the situation could change as the Frenchman wants to start regularly, not be another bit-part player.
A number of European clubs have already been asking after the talented French striker, who missed out on Les Bleus’ World Cup squad for the 2018 World Cup-winning campaign.
Lacazette hasn’t started a single game in Arsenal’s three Premier League games, as new Coach Emery has used a 4-2-3-1 system, with recent signing Aubameyang claiming the starting job in all three games.
