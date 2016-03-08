From France: Lazio launch €17M bid for AC Milan and Everton target
23 July at 20:30According to the latest reports from renowned French newspaper L’Equipe, Lazio are interested in signing Lille midfielder Thiago Mendes.
Mendes, 26, signed for Lille from Sao Paulo in 2017 for a €9 million fee and now it appears as though Lazio are seriously interested in signing the Brazilian, for a reported figure of €17 million; matching the bid of Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.
Also in the race for Mendes are Everton, Newcastle and AC Milan; with Inter Milan also being linked in the past. If Lazio are serious, Mendes could play a big role in replacing Felipe Anderson, as he is versatile; able to play in a number of roles across the attack and midfield.
Now, Lazio fans will eagerly await the response of the Ligue 1 side, hoping they accept, allowing the transfer to proceed and take place before the 2018/19 Serie A season begins in August.
