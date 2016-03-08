From France: Leonardo wants Inzaghi and Milinkovic-Savic at PSG
22 February at 15:00
Lazio's success this season hasn't gone unnoticed. As a result of this, the big European clubs have set their sights on Lotito's jewels and there are those who are ready to get serious. Paris Saint-Germain are one of them, preparing a triple operation.
According to L'Equipe (via Calciomercato.com), their sporting director Leonardo wants to bring Simone Inzaghi, having identified him as the right profile for next season. There was even a meeting between the parties at the beginning of this month.
However, the interest isn't only limited to the bench, as the French side are also studying the Lazio squad and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic stands out, of course. Leonardo wanted him already to Milan, now ready to revive his pursuit of the player.
Finally, Adam Marusic is also being kept under observation, per the report. Failing to bring in Mattia De Sciglio, PSG have shifted focus and a deal for the full-back could be worth around €15m.
For more news, visit our homepage.
According to L'Equipe (via Calciomercato.com), their sporting director Leonardo wants to bring Simone Inzaghi, having identified him as the right profile for next season. There was even a meeting between the parties at the beginning of this month.
However, the interest isn't only limited to the bench, as the French side are also studying the Lazio squad and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic stands out, of course. Leonardo wanted him already to Milan, now ready to revive his pursuit of the player.
Finally, Adam Marusic is also being kept under observation, per the report. Failing to bring in Mattia De Sciglio, PSG have shifted focus and a deal for the full-back could be worth around €15m.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments