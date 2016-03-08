From France: Liverpool set to complete second summer signing
03 June at 11:55Reports from France suggest that Nabil Fekir is set to have a medical at Liverpool, ahead of a move to Anfield.
The 24-year-old Fekir has become one of the most talismanic players in the Ligue 1 in recent times and has become Lyon's most important player too. This season, the Frenchman appeared 30 times in the league for Lyon, scoring as many as 18 times and racking up a tally of eight assists too.
Canal Plus journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin has tweeted that Fekir is set to undergo a medical at Liverpool on Sunday, as he looks to complete a switch Anfield this summer.
#Fekir et son agent Jean-Pierre #Bernès devraient être ce dimanche 03/06/2018 à #Liverpool pour régler les derniers détails du transfert de l'international français. Si tout va bien, visite médicale dans la foulée ! #LFC pic.twitter.com/PH1Eu67Sga— Romain Collet-Gaudin (@RomainCG75) June 2, 2018
The Reds have drawn links with a move for Fekir over the last few weeks, as reports from RMC even suggested that a fee between the clubs had been agreed.
Collet-Gaudin is told to be a good source and a deal for Fekir could be close.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments