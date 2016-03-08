From France: Lyon star wants Napoli move as James Rodriguez inches towards Atletico
21 July at 11:45The James Rodriguez deal is increasingly uncertain, with Napoli and Real Madrid remaining firm on their positions and Atletico Madrid waiting for the right moment to make the assault that is likely to be decisive. This is why Aurelio De Laurentiis has a plan B ready to avoid being caught unprepared and still give Ancelotti the quality football that the coach considers fundamental to increase the competitiveness of the attacking department of the Partenopei.
According to RMC Sport in France, Nabil Fekir is the alternative to the Colombia attacking midfielder. The Frenchman's contract with Lyon expires in 2020 and the club has understood that there are no margins to find an agreement on a renewal, thus being forced to put Fekir on the market and be satisfied with a figure far lower than expected.
In recent days, Betis was considered in pole position for the attacking midfielder but according to reports in France, the player would like to play in European competitions and to have a more important showcase and Napoli would offer him this guarantee.
