From France: Madrid claim Juve target and Man Utd star isn't worth a massive wage
14 June at 13:00According to what has been reported by French outlet L'Equipe today, a member of Real Madrid's backroom/technical staff, who has chosen to remain anonymous, has claimed that there is a difference between players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, whom Los Blancos have been linked to in recent months.
According to the French newspaper, the staff member would have implied that Pogba cannot immediately become Madrid's highest earner and is not of a similar quality to that of Mbappe and Neymar.
It is not just Real Madrid on Pogba's heels, however, with Serie A side Juventus also strongly linked with the French midfielder; who could leave Manchester United after the club failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
