Milan tried to recruit Anthony Martial of Manchester United, but had an offer rejected,

The Rossoneri are looking for exciting attacking talent, and the PSG and Juventus target was a name they secretly in their sights for a while.

RMC claim, however, that the Red Devils wouldn’t let their man go - Atletico also bid for the attacking midfielder - despite the fact that the 22-year-old wants to go, and Jose Mourinho recently made it clear that he wanted him out.

It appears that VP Ed Woodward values the Frenchman’s talent and wants him kept around, and fears that Jose Mourinho would be throwing away another Salah, or another Kevin De Bruyne by doing so.

Recruiting Martial would raise questions about the roles of players like Diego Laxalt, Suso and potentially Hakan Calhanoglu.

The 22-year-old scored 13 Premier League goals in his maiden season at Manchester United, but has since failed to establish himself under Jose Mourinho.