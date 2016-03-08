From France: Milan have asked for information on Schalke's Bentaleb
07 January at 10:30Milan have asked for information regarding Schalke midfielder Nabil Bentaleb, according to a report from French media outlet Footmercato via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri are following the 25-year-old Algerian midfielder, who is contracted to the German side until 2021. The player has failed to appear for the Schalke first team all season, only making two appearances for the Schalke second team. The player is expected to be a low cost option.
Apollo Heyes
