From France: Milan have their eyes on Rabiot

AC Milan had a pretty strong transfer market considering the small amount of time the new management had at their disposal. One position that they would've liked to bolster even more was their midfield as they were linked to Milinkovic-Savic and Rabiot (after signing Bakayoko from Chelsea on loan).



According to Le10Sport.com, it seems like Leonardo and Paolo Maldini have been in talks with Rabiot's entourage for weeks now as they like him a lot. Let's not forget that the 23 year old midfielder will be without a contract at the end of the season as he could become a free-agent. Juve and Roma are also seemingly interested in him as talks heat up. Even so, it seems like Milan could have the edge as Leonardo has been working hard to find an agreement. More to come as PSG might decide to sell him this winter if not, they risk losing him for free the following summer. Time will tell...