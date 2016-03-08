From France: Milan target and former Manchester United winger set to stay at Lyon
17 August at 20:30According to the latest reports from French sports outlet L’Equipe, AC Milan target Memphis Depay is to remain a Lyon player; despite being quoted by the media about his desire to move to a bigger club earlier in the transfer window.
L’Equipe report that the French club decided that they would be listening to no offers, thus ensuring that the Dutchman remains on the books in the south of France.
The 24-year-old Dutch winger was touted at one point to be a future star, yet after a disappointing one and a half year spell at Manchester United, the winger moved to Lyon for a fee of around €22 million.
This summer, it was said that AC Milan were interested in signing Memphis Depay, yet despite their best efforts, Lyon kept hold of the player, who hopes to show he is at his best in the 18/19 Ligue 1 season.
