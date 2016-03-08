From France: Milan to compete with Europe’s elite clubs for Rennes’ Camavinga
17 December at 14:45Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are going to compete with few of the Europe’s elite clubs for the signing of French Ligue 1 outfit Rennes’ highly-rated midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, as per L’Equipe cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 17-year-old is one of the most highly-rated young talent in the content and has been attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona from Spain, Manchester United from England and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) from France.
As per the latest development, Milan are also in the race to sign Camavinga and are ready to compete with the Europe’s elite in the due process.
It is believed that Rennes are not interested in letting their young star leave for less than €100 million.
