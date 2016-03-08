In fact, France Football claim that the Special One wants star player Paul Pogba to dump his agent, who also works with Sergio Romero, Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrykh Mkhitaryan.

The Portuguese man has tried to do this on numerous occasions, and that this is part of a bad rapport with Pogba which could push the Frenchman away.

The 25-year-old has only scored ten Premier League goals since joining for over €100 million two years ago.

He has been linked with a departure, and recently

The Frenchman is currently struggling at the World Cup, though his game against Peru was better, as he helped France qualify automatically after just two games.

There is talk flying around of a possible swap deal with Marco Verratti, too.