From France: new problems inside Psg dressing room as Neymar and Draxler come to blows

New problems inside the dressing room of Psg. According to a report of Le Parisien, Neymar and Julian Draxler came to blows after Psg's loss against Montpellier last week.



After the final whistle, Draxler reportedly criticized Neymar for 'never passing the ball'. The Brazilian star is said to have strongly hit back at his team-mate with some harsh words: "Who are you to tell me what to do? You can only pass the ball back", O'Ney reportedly said.



At this point, the situation degenerated and only the intervention of Thomas Tuchel and Antero Enrique prevented more serious consequences with the two players who had already come into contact.



