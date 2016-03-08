From France: new problems inside Psg dressing room as Neymar and Draxler come to blows

08 May at 16:25
New problems inside the dressing room of Psg. According to a report of Le Parisien, Neymar and Julian Draxler came to blows after Psg's loss against Montpellier last week.

After the final whistle, Draxler reportedly criticized Neymar for 'never passing the ball'. The Brazilian star is said to have strongly hit back at his team-mate with some harsh words: "Who are you to tell me what to do? You can only pass the ball back", O'Ney reportedly said.

At this point, the situation degenerated and only the intervention of Thomas Tuchel and Antero Enrique prevented more serious consequences with the two players who had already come into contact.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.