From France: Neymar could push Mbappe for Real Madrid move
25 March at 16:45Neymar signing a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain could possibly push Kylian Mbappe close to a move to Real Madrid.
The French club's president Al-Khelaifi recently told UOL Esporte about Neymar's possible new deal : "There are still three years to the end of the contract, but we are already talking about renewal.
"There is a huge probability that it will not go away. The fact that it is always at the center of market rumors means that it is doing well, which is always among the players that matter. But this does not mean that he will go away."
France Football now state that PSG will have to keep only one of Neymar or Mbappe in the upcoming summer transfer window and handing Neymar a new deal is a sign that they will prefer to keep him than the French wonderkid.
The outlet states that this is because PSG are willing to sell Mbappe to Real Madrid for the right price and this a sign of things to come.
Zinedine Zidane sees Mbappe as the man to take the Los Blancos forward and he is the club's number one target in the upcoming summer transfer window.
Real would be happy to pay a fee of 280 million euros to lure PSG into selling the former Monaco man and that could be enough to sign the French World Cup winner.
