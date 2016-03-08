From France: No 'clause of refusal' in Inter-PSG contract for Icardi
10 January at 14:20Since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Inter Milan last summer, Mauro Icardi has been scoring with great continuity for his new club. The Argentinian striker has scored 17 goals in 19 matches across all competitions for the Parisians and it is thus not hard to imagine him continuing his career there beyond June when his loan deal ends.
Moreover, according to L'Equipe (via fcinter1908.it), the future of the player is in the hands of the French club. PSG have until the end of the season to decide whether or not to exercise the purchase option set in the contract (about 70 million euros).
If so, the striker himself will have no say, as there is reportedly no clause allowing the attacker to refuse the club. Even his future contract with the club has negotiated during the last day of the summer transfer market.
And considering Al-Khelaifi's club will lose Edinson Cavani at the end of the season, Leonardo is more than likely to drop his check for the Inter man in the coming months.
