From France: Paris Saint-Germain serious about Alex Sandro
09 April at 18:45Confirmation about Paris Saint-Germain's persisting interest in Alex Sandro arrive from France, who state that the Parisiens are very serious about signing the left-back.
Alex Sandro has been linked with moves away from Juventus recently and the club rejected two offers from Paris Saint-Germain in the previous summer transfer window. Both Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested.
France Football now report that PSG are still very much after the Brazilian and they would want to make another attempt to sign the left-back in the summer.
This comes after reports in Spain had said the same and had revealed that PSG will look to offer a fee of around 50 million euros for the former Shakhtar Donetsk man.
The 28-year-old has appeared in 27 Serie A games this season, assisting twice. The last two league seasons haven't been too good for Alex Sandro, who is yet to sign a new contract at the Allianz Stadium.
