From France: Pogba tells Man Utd teammates he will leave in summer amid Madrid and Juve interest
24 April at 17:45According to what has been reported by French newspaper L'Equipe, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has told his teammates at the Red Devils that he will be leaving the club in the summer, amid rumours that both Juventus and Real Madrid are interested in signing the Frenchman.
Pogba was linked heavily with a move away from Manchester last summer, after tensions rose between the midfielder and then United boss Jose Mourinho. Eventually, it was a case of one had to go while the other stayed on and after a poor run of results, Mourinho was sacked and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought in to replace him.
Now, Pogba could be heading for an exit; with both Juventus and Madrid keen and willing to spend big on the Frenchman. A return to Juventus would offer Pogba the chance to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and help the Bianconeri make an assault on the Champions League next season.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments