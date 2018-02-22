From France: PSG ‘expect to be sanctioned’ by UEFA over FFP irregularities
10 May at 16:05According to the latest reports from French sports newspaper L'Équipe, Paris Saint-Germain have resigned themselves to the fact that they will be sanctioned by UEFA over their failure to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.
Indeed, key figures within the club have already begun planning for this summer’s transfer market, knowing that they will not be able to spend anywhere near as much on new recruits as they did last year.
Sanctions are expected to be imposed by the end of the year due to the fact that PSG’s revenue streams do not come close to covering the cost of expensive players such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.
Therefore, Les Parisiens are willing to sacrifice the likes of Edinson Cavani, Ángel Di María, Javier Pastore, Thomas Meunier and Adrien Rabiot, who are wanted by prestigious clubs all across Europe.
Meanwhile, the likes of Paulo Dybala, Paul Pogba, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Alex Sandro have been linked with moves to the Parc des Princes, but it now seems highly unlikely that PSG will be able to sign players for such vast sums of money.
