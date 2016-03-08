From France: PSG had initial contacts with Dybala
09 June at 22:25Even if Paulo Dybala is a key player for Juve, this didn't stop PSG to have initial contacts with his entourage.
According to French site Paris United (via IlBianconero), there have been recent contacts between the Dybala clan and PSG.
A PSG PHONE CALL FOR DYBALA - Mariano (Paolo's brother and agent) has had numerous meetings with PSG and other clubs over the past months. Thomas Tuchel would like to get Dybala especially if Edinson Cavani leaves the club this summer. It seems like Antero Henrique has also been in contact with Palermo's ex sporting director Luca Cattani as he might want to add him to his management group. This would be an extra weapon for PSG in potential Dybala talks as they are close to one another. What do Juve think about this? Well they have no intentions of selling the young star as they view him as one of their most important players. If one player leaves Turin in the coming months it won't likely be Dybala but it might be Higuain...
