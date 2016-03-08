From France: PSG interested in signing Juve’s De Sciglio
26 November at 12:20French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are interested in signing the Italian Serie A outfit Juventus’ right-back Mattia De Sciglio, as per L'Equipe cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 27-year-old is reportedly unhappy with the Turin-based outfit since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri as he has only managed 285 minutes of first-team football in the ongoing campaign.
As per the latest report, PSG are closely monitoring the situation of the Italy international and are likely to make a move for him in the upcoming months if things doesn’t improve significantly in the near future.
De Sciglio has been with the Old Lady since the summer of 2017 when he moved from league rivals AC Milan for a reported transfer fee of just €12 million.
Since then, De Sciglio has represented his current club in 52 matches in all competitions where he has scored a single goal and provided a solitary assist as well.
