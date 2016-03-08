From France: PSG refuse €100m + three players from Real Madrid for Neymar

22 August at 10:30
The future of Neymar is in the balance, with the player having expressed his desire to leave the club at the beginning of the transfer market. The most serious suitor seemed to be Barcelona for a long time but now it seems that Real Madrid are also very much in the race along with Juventus.

According to L'Equipe, however, the Parisian club has rejected Real Madrid's offer for the Brazilian superstar: ​€100 million plus the inclusion of three players (Bale, James and Keylor Navas). The French newspaper also notes that PSG refused offers from Barcelona and the Bianconeri.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.