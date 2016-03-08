From France: PSG refuse €100m + three players from Real Madrid for Neymar

The future of Neymar is in the balance, with the player having expressed his desire to leave the club at the beginning of the transfer market. The most serious suitor seemed to be Barcelona for a long time but now it seems that Real Madrid are also very much in the race along with Juventus.



According to L'Equipe, however, the Parisian club has rejected Real Madrid's offer for the Brazilian superstar: ​€100 million plus the inclusion of three players (Bale, James and Keylor Navas). The French newspaper also notes that PSG refused offers from Barcelona and the Bianconeri.



